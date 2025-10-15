Buried Evil Returns: Black Phone 2 Set to Terrorise Cinemas on Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, Black Phone 2 is ready to unleash its horrors in cinemas on October 31, 2025. The sequel, distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery, resurrects one of modern horror’s most terrifying villains: The Grabber.

Set four years after Finn (Mason Thames) narrowly escaped the sadistic killer, the nightmare returns — this time targeting his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). The Grabber, now something far worse than a man, brings a supernatural terror that promises to haunt audiences nationwide.

Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke reprises his role as The Grabber. “When they asked me to resume the role, I knew their vision would be brilliant,” Hawke said. Producer Jason Blum added, “Ethan’s performance was crucial to the first film’s success, and bringing him back elevates the sequel.”

Writer-director Scott Derrickson emphasized the sequel’s fresh perspective: “We wanted Gwen’s story to take center stage, giving her the chance to heal Finn and face the Grabber in a new light.” Hawke called Derrickson and co-writer Cargill “a world-class team” who understand the “geometry, math and metaphor of what a scary movie can achieve.”

Black Phone 2 promises a chilling mix of suspense, supernatural twists, and terror that proves: you cannot kill what is already dead. Horror fans are advised to brace themselves — the nightmare returns this Halloween.