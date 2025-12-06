Bullying Allegations Shadow Sourav Joshi's Wedding Video

Sourav Joshi, one of India’s most popular YouTubers, has married Avantika Bhatt in a discreet, intimate ceremony in Rishikesh, sparking widespread attention online. The wedding took place at a private resort in the Tapovan area, with limited family members — reportedly only about five from the bride’s side and ten from the groom’s side.

On December 6, Joshi shared the first official photos of their union on Instagram, captioning them “पवित्र बंधन गंगा किनारे” (a sacred bond by the Ganga’s side).

According to media reports, Avantika hails from Uttarakhand and is the daughter of an astrologer. It is also said that the families of Sourav and Avantika have known each other for years — their fathers reportedly share a long-standing friendship. Avantika is not primarily a content creator but she has a verified Instagram profile with several lakh followers. The couple’s union marks a new chapter in the blogger's life.





The wedding was minimal, subtle and traditional “hill-style” (Pahadi) rather than extravagant. The rituals reportedly included folk songs and the seven vows (Saat Phera or Saptapadi), in keeping with Pahari customs. A close cousin of Sourav, who often appears in his vlogs, was present — giving fans a familiar face in the rare personal photos shared. Ahead of the wedding, there was certain speculation. Some social-media users wondered if this was part of a content shoot or a genuine ceremony. But with the official post and vlog, it appears the wedding was indeed real — rooted in tradition, and intentionally kept private.

Not so surprisingly, the reveal triggered a flood of reactions online. Fans and followers of Sourav celebrated the marriage, congratulating the couple and showing excitement over the heartfelt wedding that stood in contrast to flashy influencer ceremonies.





However, amid the congratulatory messages, a serious cloud emerged: a person named Anisha Mishra — reportedly a former schoolmate — accused Avantika of bullying her and others during their school days. According to the post, the bullying included taunts about appearance and social background.

The allegations quickly gained traction online, sparking debate. Netizens remain divided, some demanding accountability; others cautioned against rushing to judgment in absence of proof. At the same time, for those who view the wedding through a personal-lives lens, the controversy raised questions about privacy, public perception, and how influencers’ personal relationships get scrutinized.



