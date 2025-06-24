Bulbbul turns 5: Looking Back at Triptii Dimri's Dynamic Screen Power

Triptii Dimri rose to prominence with her unpredictable role in the critically acclaimed film, Bulbbul. The film, released on Netflix in 2020, was a horror drama that delved into the tales of a supernatural woman in the forest killing men in the night. Additionally, it also follows the story of a child bride and her journey from innocence to freedom. And today, Bulbbul completes five successful years and continues to connect with movie buffs for its empowering story that also blends horror and mystery.

Though Triptii Dimri became a famous face with Animal, she found Bulbbul to be more challenging than the action drama. With a film that was not everyday cinema, Triptii Dimri portrayed the emotional complexities of loss of love, life, and also pulled off scenes by showing the destructive power of female rage. She shared the screen space with the known actor, Rahul Bose, and had earlier revealed that she couldn't have asked for a nicer co-star.



Triptii pulled off a role that showcased her transformation from a naive girl to a fearless woman. Demonstrating her acting range to the fullest, Triptii picked up a layered role that was mentally exhausting and at times, she found herself getting tired of physically essaying it. Despite this, the role turned out to be rewarding for her. The actress counts on Bulbbul as a huge learning experience, and shares that there was always something new for her to learn as an actor and as a human being.

Currently, Triptii Dimri is on a roll with two immediate mega releases coming up! Recently, she created a splash all over the internet with two major film announcements, Spirit with Prabhas and Dhadak 2 with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. With one being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the other being Shazia Iqbal, Triptii has proven to be the most in-demand actress in today's time. While Spirit is yet to get a release date, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release on August 1. In Addition to these, she also has Animal Park, Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor, and an untitled film with Imtiaz Ali in the pipeline.