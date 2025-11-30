Buchi Babu Sana Unveils Sahakutumbanam Trailer

Director Buchi Babu Sana launched the trailer of the upcoming film Sahakutumbanam, produced under the HNG Cinemas LLP banner. Directed and written by Uday Sharma, the film features Raam Kiran and Megha Akash in lead roles, alongside veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, and others. The movie is set to release on December 12.

With music by Mani Sharma, cinematography by Madhu Dasari, and editing by Shashank Mali, the film promises a strong emotional narrative. Buchi Babu Sana, who previously worked as an assistant director on films featuring Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam, said it was special to stand beside them as a director. He shared that the story originated from a concept by his late friend Vikram, which was later developed into a full script by Uday. He wished the cast and crew great success.



