BTS's 2026 Reunion Hype Builds as J-Hope Reflects on Humble Trainee Beginnings

BTS's upcoming reunion in 2026 is known. Fans are thrilled about the upcoming edition. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, J-Hope recalled his first day as a trainee on December 24, 2010, describing the messy dorm and the human environment.

He shared memories of teaching dance to some members and guiding Jungkook and Taehyung on dorm rules when they first arrived. J-Hope also discussed his personal challenge of transitioning from a dancer to a rapper to fit BTS's early rap-focused style, emphasizing the group's hard work and vulnerability in their formative years.









BTS (also known as the Bangtan Boys or Beyond the Scene) is a globally renowned South Korean boy band. They debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment (now Big Hit Music, part of HYBE Corporation). The group consists of seven members. Their fanbase is known as ARMY. The group recently completed their mandatory military service, and a reunion along with a new album and world tour is confirmed in 2026.

