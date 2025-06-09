Countdown to BTS Discharge: K Pop Band Reunion with Fans

The wait is almost over, ARMY! With just hours to go before BTS’s V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook return from military service, the excitement online is off the charts. Searches like "BTS military discharge date" and "V post-military fan meeting" are trending everywhere—and fans are buzzing with one big question: what happens next?





Will the boys be meeting fans right after their discharge? Will ARMY gather near the bases to welcome them back? Here's everything you need to know about what’s lined up for BTS and their loyal fanbase.1. Yes, They Will Greet Fans—But In a Controlled SettingBIGHIT Music has confirmed that RM and V will meet fans in Chuncheon on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook in Yeoncheon on June 11. These aren’t huge public gatherings—just intimate moments arranged with safety in mind.2. No, You Can’t Visit the Military BasesIn fact, BIGHIT has been pretty firm about this. They've urged fans to avoid going near the bases. "There will be no official events at the bases," the statement said. With limited space and narrow roads, a big crowd could cause serious safety issues. So, best to stay away and wait for the official fan meets.3. V Has His Eyes on ARMY AlreadyEven before his discharge, V was already counting down. He posted a timer on Instagram for June 10 and told fans, “Of course I need to see ARMY as soon as possible.” He even asked, “You waited, so what do you want?” Clearly, he's just as excited to reconnect.4. Short, Sweet, and Personal—Not ConcertsThe return events won’t be big shows or performances. Instead, they’ll be small, heartfelt gatherings where each member can share a few words about their time in the military and what coming back means to them.5. Just in Time for FESTA 2025The timing couldn’t be better. These reunions are happening just days before BTS FESTA 2025, which celebrates the group’s 12th debut anniversary on June 13–14 in Goyang. By then, all members except SUGA (who’s due back on June 21) will be back together. Jin, J-Hope, and the rest are ready to celebrate as a near-complete group again.So yes—BTS is coming back, and while it won’t be a massive public spectacle just yet, the return of V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook is sure to be emotional, heartfelt, and full of love for the fans who’ve waited patiently. Are you ready for the reunion?