BTS Star Jungkook Opens Up About His Smoking Habit

K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook remains one of the most celebrated and influential artists of this era.

Recently, during a Weverse broadcast, Jungkook opened up about himself, making it one of the most interactive and talked-about sessions yet. From impromptu karaoke to personal reflections, the BTS pop star addressed rumours and questions regarding his personal life, including rumours about him smoking.

During the broadcast, Jungkook directly addressed a topic that has followed him online for years — smoking. In a calm and straightforward tone, he revealed that he no longer smokes, though he admitted he once did “a lot.”

“I don’t smoke now, but still why can’t I talk about this?” he said. “I’m almost 30 now. I did smoke before, like a lot, but I worked hard to quit and did so.”

Previously, leaked clips and rumours had triggered waves of criticism. This time, however, Jungkook chose transparency. He chose to express himself openly, despite coming from an industry (K-pop) where perfection is prioritised. He neither justified nor dramatized his past habit. Instead, he acknowledged it and spoke about growth, both personal and professional.

For years, K-pop stars have been expected to uphold near-impossible standards, flawless behaviour, constant gratitude, and apologies for personal choices. By speaking openly about smoking as a past habit he has quit, Jungkook subtly shifted the conversation. Through this revelation, Jungkook showed a more layered side of himself, highlighting that many influencers at the top are, in fact, just flawed individuals like all of us.

This broadcast session will be remembered as it reflects an artist choosing honesty on his own terms.