BTS Reunion Teaser Thrills Army, sparks comeback speculations

After a long interval of mandatory military service, the Korean Boyband, Bangtan Boys a.k.a BTS, are reuniting, and netizens are going gaga over it.

BigHit Entertainment dropped a teaser of BTS 7 Movements on their official social media handle on March 17.

The teaser shows a sleek silver 'BTS DISK,' in which a chip is inserted, which later takes into the world of BTS. It further offers a glimpse of BTS members in black and white members.

The BTS 7 Moments project is set to be released in April, and people can pre-order it from March 19 at 11 a.m. KST.

The trailer doesn't completely seem like a music teaser, It can be a compilation of personal stories of BTS members -- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. However, the army is buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, the army flooded the comment section with sheer anticipation.

A user wrote, "BTS IS FINALLY COMING BACK."

"We survived the military era, my home will be back together soon," another user wrote.

"It's not a new album, calm down everyone," a person suggested.

"So BTS 7 moments will be a compilation of unseen content about their solo era?" a person asked.

A user commented, "Looks like it's a compilation of the boy's solo works, with exclusive content, new photocards, definitely needed!!"

