BTS Members Jimin, Jung Kook Discharged from South Korea's Military Service

Yeoncheon: K-pop superstars Jimin and Jung Kook are the latest and final members of BTS to be discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service. The pair wore their military uniforms Wednesday, saluted and addressed fans who had assembled to see the pair after their discharge.

Jung Kook thanked the journalists and fans who travelled to see him and Jimin after their discharge and acknowledged how different it was to be back in the spotlight. Actually, it's been so long since I've been in front of cameras, and I didn't even put on makeup, so I'm a bit embarrassed, he said. I don't know what to say.