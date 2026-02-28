BTS Jungkook Claims Death Threats in a Disturbing Live Stream

Fans of the popular K-pop group BTS have expressed concern following a viral livestream on the platform Weverse LIVE. During the broadcast, Jungkook confessed to receiving death threats.



​The session, which took place on Thursday, initially gained traction as the singer opened up about the immense pressure of fame and his desire for radical honesty. He candidly addressed his smoking habits, asking, “Why can’t I talk about this?” before admitting, “I am thirty now. I smoked a lot. I really tried hard to quit.” He further noted that he no longer knows what to be cautious of during live broadcasts, even stating that he “doesn't care about the company anymore.”



​Although the feed was later removed from the platform, a specific clip has circulated widely online, fueling intense discussion. In the footage, Jungkook is heard saying:



​“Honestly, there must be a lot of people who don’t support me, who don't like me, and who want to belittle me... even people who want to kill me. There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don’t care.”



​The singer appeared to be drinking and singing with friends, making many believe he shouldn't be taken seriously.



​The BTS ARMY quickly took to social media to voice their distress. Many fans criticized South Korean media outlets for focusing on Jungkook’s drinking, smoking, and use of profanity rather than addressing the potential threats to his safety. Others described themselves as "shocked" and "speechless" after viewing translated versions of the broadcast.





This article is authored by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, interning at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad.