BTS’ Jin Donates 100 Million Won to Support Youth in Busan

BTS member Jin has donated 100 million won (approx. USD 68,000) to the Namkwang Social Welfare Association in Busan as a birthday gesture ahead of his December 4 celebration. The organization confirmed that the funds will support child and youth welfare programs, including scholarships and independent living support for teens leaving childcare facilities.

Namkwang CEO Park Do-young said Jin’s contribution “will be a gift that delivers dreams to children and youth and hope to marginalized neighbors,” especially as the association marks its 80th anniversary. The donation aligns with Jin’s long-standing interest in talent development and child-focused initiatives.

A representative added that the funding will strengthen programs across Busan designed to help disadvantaged youth build independence and access education, calling it “a meaningful act of sharing” that will leave lasting impact.

Fans reacted across X, Instagram and Weverse, praising the singer’s generosity with comments like “an angel in real life,” “thoughtful as always,” and “his heart is as beautiful as his voice.”

The Namkwang Association operates 18 facilities in Busan, focusing on scholarships, afterschool support, protection services, and transition programs for vulnerable children and teens.