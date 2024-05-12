BTS Jimin Surprises Father on Parents' Day













Despite being busy in the Army, BTS band member Jimin made the Parents Day warm by remembering his dad and sending gfits. The father-son duo share a n adorable bonding and they never fail to show their love for one another. Surprise gifts and heartfelt notes are often a means of communication between them.

On this Parents' Day, Jimin surprised his dad with a beautiful flower basket and a heartfelt note, which the ARMY is feeling great.

May 8 is celebrated as Parents' Day in South Korea and Jimin made it special for his dad by sending a boquet of flowers to his dad's cafe. The flower basket not only included white and purple flowers but also Jimin's birth flower, Bridal Wreath Spirea.

The heartfelt note read: "My dearest dad, thank you for giving me life. Please take care of your health. I love you. Your son, Jimin."

On the work front, Jimin made his solo debut in March 2023 with the album Face.

Jimin enlisted to complete his mandatory military service on December 12 last year with fellow bandmate Jungkook.

After the basic military training, the singer joined the 5th Infantry Division. A couple of weeks ago, Jimin completed his KCTC training, considered as one of the toughest training in the South Korean military. He will be discharged from service in June 2025.