BTS Images From Priyadarshan’s 'Haiwaan' With Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Out

Thespian Films and KVN Productions present Haiwaan, reuniting Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. The BTS images from the sets have dropped, amping up the buzz around the film.

A taut, edge-of-the-seat thriller from the legendary Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is currently in production with about 40 percent of the shoot wrapped, including outdoor schedules in Kochi, Vagamon, and Ooty.



Fans are eagerly awaiting this powerhouse actor-director collaboration to hit the screen. The film also features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.













Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Fenn.