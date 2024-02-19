Top
BTS J Hope's Docu Hope on the Street OTT Release

HOPE ON THE STREET will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on March 28. (Image:DC)

Mumbai: Prime Video announced today that BTS j-hope’s docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET, produced by HYBE, will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting Thursday, March 28. Episodes will be released weekly every Thursday and Friday.

j-hope is a member of the 21st century pop icon group BTS. HOPE ON THE STREET is a 6-episode docuseries that highlights j-hope’s story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, j-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way. Follow j-hope as he pursues a dream connecting his past, present, and future. The documentary will also feature songs from j-hope’s special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.




