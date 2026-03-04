BTS Drops Much-Awaited Tracklist from New Album ‘Arirang’ Ahead of Release

Los Angeles : Popular K-pop band BTS has finally unveiled the titles of their upcoming songs from the new album 'ARIRANG'. On Tuesday, the boy band shared the 14-track sequence of songs across social media platforms, stating that the set will kickstart with the song 'Body to Body' followed by other titles like 'Hooligan', 'Aliens', 'FYA', '2.0', 'No 29', and 'SWIM'.

The live event celebrates the release of BTS's fifth studio album, Arirang, which explores the group's identity, roots and evolution. Netflix stated that the live concert will be the platform's first-ever globally livestreamed event broadcast from Korea. Following the live performance, Netflix will premiere BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary, on March 27, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the documentary offers behind-the-scenes access to the band's reunion and the making of their comeback album. After the album release, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour (2026-2027), spanning 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. BTS's new album Arirang is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026.

