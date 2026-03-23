BTS Comeback Concert at Gwanghwamun Sparks Backlash and Potential Lawsuits

While BTS’s historic "Arirang" comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square was hailed as a monumental success for fans, it has triggered backlash from local residents and business owners. The event, which marked the group’s first full-group performance in years, has left organizers facing potential legal action over major logistical disruptions.



The scale of the free concert, which drew hundreds of thousands to central Seoul, led to extensive traffic restrictions and the closure of public transport. These measures reportedly wreaked havoc on local life, specifically targeting couples hosting weddings in the vicinity. Other ceremonies were forced to reschedule or saw significant guest attrition due to the gridlock. Critics have slammed HYBE and the Seoul Metropolitan Government for "monopolizing" a public plaza that belongs to all citizens.



Although some media houses reported that as many as 250,000 fans congregated in Seoul to witness BTS’ comeback show, the number has been contentious. It's believed that only 40,000 fans attended the concert and not 250,000 as claimed by reports by Rolling Stone and others.

