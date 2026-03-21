BTS’ ARIRANG Breaks Records with Massive First-Day Sales

BTS recently released their new album ARIRANG, which sold an impressive 3,981,507 copies on its first day. The title track, SWIM, has also received widespread appreciation across the internet.

Notably, the album has broken the group’s previous record of 3,378,633 first-day sales, set by Map of the Soul: 7, released in 2020.



In addition, SWIM has topped both Korean and global music charts, securing the No. 1 position on major platforms such as Melon, Genie, and FLO. As of now, the song continues to hold the top spot on Melon’s Top 100 chart.



The official music video for SWIM has also been released on YouTube, showcasing high-quality production. It has garnered over 36 million views and 4 million likes, and has topped YouTube’s Trending Music list in nearly 70 countries, including the U.K., France, the U.S., and Mexico.





This Article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.