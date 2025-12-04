Bryan Johnson Reveals Long-Term Relationship with Blueprint Co-Founder Kate Tolo

American anti-ageing advocate and tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has revealed he is in a long-term relationship with Kate Tolo, co-founder of his longevity startup, Blueprint. The announcement came through an emotional post shared on X on Tuesday.

Johnson said he first met Tolo while working at Kernel, his brain-interface company, and the two bonded over a shared interest in neurotechnology. He wrote that although their connection was immediate, they maintained professional distance during their early collaboration on Project Blueprint — his highly publicized anti-ageing regimen.

Praising Tolo, he described her as “prescient and thoughtful,” adding, “She sees forward, backwards, and side to side. Relative to her, I feel myopic.” He also admired her simplicity and originality, noting, “She didn’t chase fancy brands. Most of her clothing was thrifted. It wasn’t how she looked but how her mind worked — original, eccentric, entirely her own. She was art.”

Addressing public curiosity about his personal life, Johnson acknowledged that some may question why someone would choose to be with him given his intense lifestyle and strict $2 million-a-year longevity protocol. However, he said their compatibility was natural, writing that their personalities “fit like puzzle pieces.”

Johnson reflected on how he had long admired the partnership of former U.S. President John Adams and his wife Abigail, calling their bond one of intellectual equality and shared purpose — something he says he spent years searching for.

Johnson also revealed that earlier in life, he had been part of an arranged marriage through his Mormon upbringing. Though the marriage lasted 13 years, he said it did not carry the emotional depth or intellectual alignment he hoped for. By age 44, he said he had begun to accept “a life without partnership.”

Over time, he and Tolo acknowledged their feelings after “a year and a half of unspoken affection.” Today, Johnson describes Tolo as “his Abigail Adams.”

“I’ve wanted this my entire life and waited 25 years for it,” he wrote. “It’s better than anything I imagined.”

Johnson previously stated in a 2023 interview that dating had been difficult due to his extreme lifestyle and routines.

