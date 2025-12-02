'Broke a Home to Create Your Own': Poonam Kaur's Latest Sly Dig Rocks Social Media

Actress Poonam Kaur has made a cryptic social media post on "narcissistic" women breaking families to build their own. Since she has a history of making sly posts on X, many believe that this one, too, is a not-so-veiled dig at a film celebrity.



"Broke a home to create your own - sad. The empowered ,educated and Narcissistic woman - who are glorified through Paid PR campaigns. Money can buy weak and desperate men," Poonam wrote. The actress is famous among her niche segment of followers for using strong words and defending them at all costs!









Broke a home to create your own - sad 💔



The empowered ,educated and Narcissistic woman - who are glorified through Paid PR campaigns 🤮



Money can buy weak and desperate men. — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) December 1, 2025





She made her acting debut in Telugu with Souryam way back in 2008. The model-turned-actress has also advocated for select social causes, especially the social security and livelihood issues concerning handloom weavers.

