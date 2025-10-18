British-Sri Lankan Artist Saphron Returns With Bold New Track Bone Collector

British-Sri Lankan artist Saphron returns this October with her latest track Bone Collector. The dark R&B Halloween pop track explores the theme of duality of power, perception, and empowerment along with exposing the darkness in the form of gossip, judgment and racism through a creative lens.





Saphron sheds light saying, “As a woman with South Asian heritage in Western pop music, I’ve often been told I’m ‘too Western’ for the East and ‘too Eastern looking’ for the West. Bone Collector is me claiming space, not as the ‘other,’ but as the whole. It’s about flipping judgment into power, but also about unity, about taking everything that divides us and turning it into art.”

Director Azim Miah, a British-Bangladeshi filmmaker states, “We played with extremes: light and shadow, warmth and cold, the beautiful and the unsettling. That contrast mirrored what Saphron’s music does, it’s a collision of East and West, but also a meeting point where both can coexist.”





Rowena Baines (Miss Peacock) says, “You could really feel the love! Such a diversely talented group of people together to create something incredible.”

Saphron’s vision rejects tokenism and stereotypes and believes in storytelling that speaks to emotions worldwide and not just a specific demographic. “Growing up, I rarely saw women who looked like me in the pop or alternative music space. So I stopped waiting for permission and started writing my own script. My dream is to represent a generation that’s neither one thing nor the other, we’re all of it at all at once. My art doesn’t have to belong to one side or the other; it can belong to everyone.”





