Nicola Coughlan Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details of Intimate Scenes in Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 is one of the hugely awaited shows on Netflix this summer. Even as our gentle readers desperately wait with bated breaths to know what's in store for them in the new season, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the show alive.



It is very evident from the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer that the latest season will focus on the romance between Lady Whistledown and Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.In a latest revelation by the wallflower herself, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and her co-star Luke Newton (Colin) are said to have lounged with bare minimum clothes while intimate (s*x) scenes were being filmed for Bridgerton Season 3.This teasing has further raised the expectations of the audience who just can't wait to see how the relationship between the two will unfold after Penelope revealed some wild secrets. This season will revolve around Lady Whistledown's own story. And if latest rumours doing the rounds are anything to go by, then Bridgerton season 3 is likely to be the most erotic series among the three seasons.Now with Nicola aka Penelope sharing what it was like to shoot intimate scenes with Luke aka Colin, the hype surrounding the show has gone up a notch. In an interview, Nicola is believed to have stated that even though she was scared of doing s*x scenes, she got comfortable as it was with her friend Luke with whom she had worked with over three seasons of the show.There are also rumours that the two could be seeing each other. However, the duo has maintained that they are just good friends.Bridgerton Season 3 will be released on Netflix in two parts. While Part 1 will hit the OTT platform on May 16, 2024, the second part will be released on June 13, 2024.Stay tuned for all the updates.