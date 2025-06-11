 Top
Brian Wilson, Co-Creator Of Beach Boys, Dies Aged 82

11 Jun 2025 10:49 PM IST

Brian Wilson - the co-founder of The Beach Boys - has died at the age of 82

Brian Wilson.((Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Brian Wilson - the co-founder of The Beach Boys - has died at the age of 82. Brian Wilson, the singer-songwriter who co-created the Beach Boys rock band, has died, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

In a statement, published on his website, his family said: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world."

About the AuthorReuters

