Brian Wilson, Co-Creator Of Beach Boys, Dies Aged 82

Brian Wilson - the co-founder of The Beach Boys - has died at the age of 82. Brian Wilson, the singer-songwriter who co-created the Beach Boys rock band, has died, his family said in a statement Wednesday.



In a statement, published on his website, his family said: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.



"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world."

