Breaking the Cycle: Unity Over Division in Entertainment

In the spotlight of her burgeoning career, Charithra Chandran, known for her role as Edwina Sharma in Netflix's acclaimed series "Bridgerton," is using her platform to dismantle a troubling trend in the entertainment industry. In a recent conversation with Deadline, Chandran candidly addressed the pervasive mentality that pits people of color against each other, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and representation.



Chandran, who acknowledges the weight of being viewed as a role model by many young girls, recognizes the responsibility that comes with her visibility. She joins a chorus of voices, including Dev Patel and Melissa Fumero, in shedding light on the limited opportunities afforded to people of color in film and television.

Central to Chandran's message is the idea that the scarcity of roles for people of color is not a natural occurrence but a construct perpetuated by industry gatekeepers. She aptly points out that this divisive mentality detracts from addressing the real issue of systemic oppression. "It's not a zero-sum game," Chandran asserts, challenging the notion that there's only room for one at the table. Instead, she advocates for pulling up more chairs, symbolizing inclusivity and collaboration over competition.

Throughout her rise to stardom, Chandran has remained vocal about issues of colorism and the necessity for diverse representation. She understands the burden placed on individuals like herself to represent entire communities, emphasizing the need for nuanced and consistent portrayal across media.

Beyond her on-screen success, Chandran's foray into theater has been both fulfilling and enlightening. Her role in "Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon" not only showcases her talent but also serves as a vehicle for addressing important themes such as grief and mental health. By intentionally offering affordable ticket prices, Chandran and the production team aim to diversify theater audiences, challenging the traditional demographic of West End attendees.

Moreover, Chandran's involvement in projects like "Song of the Sun God," which explores the Sri Lankan civil war, highlights her commitment to telling stories that resonate with her own heritage. The serendipitous alignment of her aspirations with the creation of the series underscores the power of shared vision and collaboration in the industry.

As Chandran continues to break barriers and inspire change, her journey serves as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and equitable entertainment landscape. By fostering unity and amplifying diverse voices, she exemplifies the transformative potential of storytelling in shaping perceptions and dismantling barriers. In a world where representation matters more than ever, Chandran's advocacy underscores the importance of standing together, rather than apart.