Bryan Adams India Concert Dates, Tickets, Venues

India, 26th July 2024- Brace yourselves, India music enthusiasts! The legendary Bryan Adams is set to storm India arenas once again, and this time, he's bringing not just a concert; but a full-fledged electrifying musical journey through his unparalleled career with the ‘So Happy It Hurts’ World Tour.

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

Presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, the highly anticipated weeklong trek will kick off on 10th December 2024 in Shillong with stops in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru before wrapping up on 16th December 2024 in Hyderabad. Tickets will be exclusively available on the Live tab on the Zomato app.



This massive tour promises a night of unforgettable music, spanning the Canadian music icon's illustrious career. At all shows, audiences can expect a career retrospective from the famed singer-songwriter’s storied catalog such as ‘Summer Of '69’, ‘Everything I Do I Do It For You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Run To You’, ‘18 Till I Die’ as well as an introduction to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ that shares a name with the tour. The carefully curated setlist will allow fans to relive the nostalgic days of roaring guitars and soaring vocals sprinkled with fresh energy of Adams' latest hits, catering to both longtime patrons and those discovering his music for the first time.

The freshly announced multi-city India tour is an extension of the critically acclaimed musician’s global run (USA, UK, Europe, Canada). Touring in support of his 15th studio Grammy nominated album which comprised 12 rock anthems and powerful ballads, the 2022 record was a testament to the music legend’s staying power and continued evolution as an artist.



The upcoming tour will mark one of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s’ sixth visit to India - the 1993-1994 tour was followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 with his last outing being with the Ultimate Tour in 2018. The singer-songwriter, photographer, and social activist will be turning 65 on November 5 this year and, as always, he shows no sign of slowing down as he channels his trademark rockstar showmanship into nostalgic performances all across the world.

Highlighting his long standing connection with the country, Bryan Adams comments, “I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favorite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!"



Echoing the sentiment, Mahesh Bhupati, CEO, SG Live adds, "A longtime personal favourite, Bryan Adams is a true rock icon, and his return to India is a cause for celebration. There's a special connection between Bryan Adams and Indian fans. His songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, heartbreaks, and moments of pure joy. This tour is a chance to relive those emotions together. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and pure rock n' roll!"

A prominent name in the live events industry, Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live elaborates, “There's a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India. Fans are rediscovering the power and emotion of the timeless classics, and legendary artists like Bryan Adams are proving that great music truly transcends generations. This tour is a testament to this reality, Vinod Janardan, Director Eva Live added that we are thrilled to be a part of it. This event isn't just about the music; it's about the experience. Fans can expect a high-octane production that will allow them to truly connect with Bryan Adams and his everlasting hits. This isn't just a concert; it's a rare opportunity to see a living legend performing live in India.”



Sandeep Batra, Head Wealth & Personal Banking, HSBC India states, “HSBC has completed 170 years in India and we remain committed to opening up a world of opportunity in the country. We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Bryan Adams and provide unique value for our customers. Music has been a unifier and an inspiration and we believe in offering unforgettable experiences with exclusive discounts, as a double benefit for our customers.” Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live states, "We are thrilled to bring the ‘So Happy It Hurts World Tour’ to India as their exclusive ticketing partner.This landmark concert by the legendary Bryan Adams is poised to be a night of shared memories, singalongs, and pure musical joy as his music transcends over generations. We remain dedicated to deliver exceptional experiences and fostering vibrant communities across the country”

Tickets for the presale will be exclusively available to HSBC Visa credit cardholders from Sunday 4th August 2024 12 noon onwards till Wednesday 7th August 2024 12noon at a special 30% concession as a limited period offer.



General sale will commence from Wednesday, 7th August 2024 at 12 noon IST. All tickets will be available on the Live tab on the Zomato app. Ticket prices range from INR 1,499/- and go up to INR 19,999/- under categories such as platinum, gold, silver and lounge. The Bryan Adams India Tour 2024 enlists HSBC as a brand partner. Tour Schedule: ● Tuesday 10th December 2024 - Shillong ● Thursday, 12th December 2024 - Gurugram ● Friday, 13th December 2024 - Mumbai ● Saturday, 14th December 2024 - Bengaluru ● Monday, 16th December 2024 - Hyderabad Gear up to experience Bryan Adams like never before! The tour will be hitting major cities across India, bringing the magic of his music to fans everywhere. Mark your calendars and prepare to secure your tickets because this is a concert you won't want to miss! Get ready to immerse yourselves in a night of nostalgia, electrifying rock and roll, and unbridled joy.





