Brahmanandam Clears the Air on Errabelli Dayakar Video

Star comedian Brahmanandam has finally responded to the viral video that claimed he pushed former Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao during the MB 50 celebrations. In a new selfie video, the veteran actor clarified that the clip was completely misunderstood and that the online comments were unnecessary.

Brahmanandam said he has shared a close bond with Dayakar Rao for nearly 30 years, calling their relationship one of deep friendship and mutual affection. Given this bond, he expressed surprise that people believed he would disrespect him in public.



Explaining the incident, he said that during the celebrations of Mohan Babu’s 50 years in cinema, Dayakar casually asked him for a selfie. Since the program was about to begin, Brahmanandam simply said “Not now” and moved toward the stage. Someone recorded this moment from a distance and posted it online, making it appear as though he pushed Dayakar Rao. The clip quickly went viral, leading to widespread speculation without context.



The MB 50 event was a grand affair attended by several prominent personalities. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth graced the occasion along with many celebrities from the Telugu film industry. Actors like Ali, Mukesh Rishi, Ram Gopal Varma, and others were also present. Earlier, Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu shared an emotional tribute to his father’s milestone, writing, “In 94 years of Telugu cinema, my father has carried 50 of them on his shoulders. Grateful, humbled, and forever proud to witness his extraordinary journey. Congratulations on 50 legendary years, Nana. #MB50.”















