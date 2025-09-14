Brahmanandam Breaks Silence on Political Entry During Autobiography Launch

Legendary comedian Brahmanandam launched his much-awaited autobiography Me and My in the presence of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Film celebrities, literary stalwarts, and political dignitaries attended the grand event.

The book captures Brahmanandam’s extraordinary journey — from his humble beginnings in a poor family to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated comedians, with over 1,200 films to his credit and a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Speaking at the launch, Brahmanandam was candid about his life and career. He clarified that he has no political background nor any intention of entering politics. “My life is dedicated to films and acting. I may give up my position, but I cannot give up my smile. I will keep smiling till the end,” he said, earning applause from the gathering.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences for their unwavering love and support, which he credited as the true reason behind his success.

The autobiography, which will be released in Telugu, English, and Hindi, offers insights into his decades-long career and the experiences that shaped him as an artist.

Venkaiah Naidu, while unveiling the book, lauded Brahmanandam as a “tireless artist who spreads joy through his performances.” He also emphasized the importance of cherishing one’s mother tongue while embracing other languages, underlining how culture and language enrich artistic journeys.

The launch of Me and My stands as a milestone in Brahmanandam’s illustrious career, offering fans and readers an intimate look into the life of a man who has become synonymous with laughter in Indian cinema.