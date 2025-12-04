Akhanda 2's Kumbh Mela Scene Was Shot For 12 Days, Reveals Boyapati Srinu

As anticipation builds for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, scheduled for release on Friday, December 5, 2025, the hype around the film continues to grow.

In a recent promotional interview featuring Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Harshaali, and director Boyapati Srinu, the Legend director praised Balakrishna’s dedication as an actor. He also lauded the shoot team for capturing the spectacular visuals of the Kumbh Mela, showcased in the film’s trailer.

Speaking about the Kumbh Mela sequence, Boyapati explained that four units from his team were present at Prayagraj on the very first day of the Kumbh Mela in January 2025. “We had taken all permissions including the security and were there at Brahma Muhurtham time. By 2:30 AM, the four units were already in waist-deep water, filming in the freezing cold even before the main Juna Akhada arrived. We shot for 12 days, working over 10 hours daily to capture the essence of the Maha Kumbh. We were surrounded by more than 2 crore people, and by morning 10:30 AM, the team would come out frozen from the waist down,” the Simha director shared.

Boyapati said that words cannot fully describe the experience, crediting the power of Shiva for pushing them to complete the shoot in those conditions. He noted with pride that the team’s hard work and original footage of the Kumbh Mela will be seen in a 10-minute sequence in the film, promising audiences a visual feast on screen.





Akhanda 2: Thandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, and Kabir Duhan Singh, among others, releases pan-India on December 5, 2025. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, the film is presented by Balakrishna’s daughter, M. Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Adding to the excitement, the Telangana government has approved a special premiere show on December 4 at 8 PM, one day ahead of the official release.