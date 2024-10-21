Boyapati Srinu back with Balayya for Akhanda 2 !

Seasoned director Boyapati Srinu is back with his favourite hero Nandamuri Balakrishna. "They are joining hands for Akhanda 2 and it is one of the much hyped films," says a source. "Boyapati tried to work with Tamil star like Suriya and also had meeting with him. Telugu director wanted to dish out a pan-india film but it didn't materialise," he adds.

He claims that success of his earlier film "Skanda", would have given him a chance to work with stars from Kollywood. "Unfortunately, Skanda failed to impress the viewers and also dented his plans. So, he began to work on Akhanda script and thereafter he launched the film. Maybe, he is looking to reach out to other language viewers with the story of Aghora. Balakrishna will be seen in a fiery role and has chances of expanding since it talks about Hinduism and relevance of temples, he points out.

His colleagues like Vamsi Paidipally was able to make Varisu with Tamil superstar Vijay and Sekar Kammula is working with Tamil star Dhanush in Kubera. "Boyapati has to wait for his chance since Kollywood are showing interest in Telugu directors. With Boyapati known for action-centric movies, he will get an opportunity sooner than later, he concludes.