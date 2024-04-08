Kanguva Director Introduced Boyapati to Suriya?

A source from Chennai claims that Tamil director Siva who is making the magnum opus ‘Kanguva’ is a good friend of Telugu director Boyapati Srinu and introduced him to Tamil superstar Suriya some time ago. “Siva and Boyapati were close friends and they admire each other’s work” he says. He claims that Siva was instrumental in arranging a meeting with Suriya in Mumbai. “On the recommendation of Siva, Suriya showed interest in working with Boyapati and listened to a story but he had no dates to spare,” he informs.

After making action-driven movies like ‘Sarrainodu with Allu Arjun and ‘Akhanda’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna, seasoned director Boyapati Srinu is planning to work with Tamil stars. “Few Tamil stars liked his slam-bang action flicks like ‘Sarrainodu’ and ‘Akhanda and met him. Vishal was another Tamil star who met Boyapati to dish out a pan-Indian action adventure,” he points out.



Boyapati Srinu also has the backing of a corporate house that is willing to spend Rs 150 crore for the Boyapati-Tamil star movie, so things could fall into place much faster than others. “With most Telugu stars busy for another year, Boyapati is stepping into Kollywood to showcase his work," he adds.

Meanwhile, Boyapati Sreeu is getting ready to direct Balakrishna again in ‘Akhanda 2’ to put his career back on track in Tollywood after the dismal failure of ‘Skanda’.“He could join the likes of Vamsi Paidipally(Varisu) and Venky Atluri(Vaathi) and expand his footprint to neighboring states soon.”