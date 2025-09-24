 Top
Box Office Record: OG Surpasses 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Premiere Haul

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
24 Sept 2025 4:47 PM IST

A huge number of premiere shows are being held in the Telugu States on Wednesday night.

Box Office Record: OG Surpasses Pushpa 2: The Rule Premiere Haul
Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun.

The extraordinary box office opening of Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is the talk of the town. The film has exceeded a previous record held by an extravagant sequel.

OG has surpassed the premiere day collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Indian box office. By 1 PM on the premiere day (September 24th), the Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth movie had already grossed over Rs 11 crore, with projections to add another Rs 1-2 crore by the end of the day, marking the highest premiere day hauls for a Telugu film. In comparison, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 10.65 crore from its premiere shows.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
