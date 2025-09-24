Box Office Record: OG Surpasses 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Premiere Haul
A huge number of premiere shows are being held in the Telugu States on Wednesday night.
The extraordinary box office opening of Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is the talk of the town. The film has exceeded a previous record held by an extravagant sequel.
OG has surpassed the premiere day collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Indian box office. By 1 PM on the premiere day (September 24th), the Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth movie had already grossed over Rs 11 crore, with projections to add another Rs 1-2 crore by the end of the day, marking the highest premiere day hauls for a Telugu film. In comparison, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 10.65 crore from its premiere shows.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
