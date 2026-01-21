Border 2 Advances Soar as Sunny Deol’s Comeback Film Eyes a Strong Opening

Sunny Deol is returning with the much-awaited franchise film Border 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23. The film has opened in 9,000 shows across India, with more being added every hour as the release date approaches.



With just two days to go, Border 2 is selling like hotcakes across different parts of the country. The film has already sold over one lakh tickets and is outpacing recent releases such as Dhurandhar.



Advance bookings for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. Within 48 hours, the film sold more than one lakh tickets, according to trade sources.



Based on advance booking trends, Border 2’s Day 1 advance collections have surpassed those of Sunny Deol’s previous release Jaat, which collected Rs 9 crore net on its opening day. When comparing the two films, Border 2 appears to be outpacing Dhurandhar, which went on to collect Rs 28 crore net on its opening day in India.



Sunny Deol returns as the lead, but makers have clarified he is playing a new character, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, rather than reprising his role as Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri.

