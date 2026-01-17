BookMyShow and Other Apps Are Exploiting Producers, Says Anil Sunkara

Producer Anil Sunkara has expressed strong dissatisfaction over what he claims is exploitation by ticketing and promotional apps such as BookMyShow. He alleged that these platforms are taking advantage of producers by monetising ratings and promotional tools.



“BookMyShow or any such apps have begun exploiting us and cashing in on our weaknesses,” Anil Sunkara said. He claimed that these platforms charge producers for ratings, likes, and comments to boost a film’s visibility, while the same mechanisms could also be used against a film.



“They inform us that a certain amount needs to be paid for a rating of nine. In a competitive business like cinema, a producer naturally wants a rating of ten, and they quote a higher price for that,” he explained. Admitting that producers themselves fell into the trap, Sunkara said cinema is ultimately a business, and competition pushed them into making these decisions. “As a producer and businessman, I was tempted and ended up paying them,” he added.



However, Sunkara said producers later realised they were being taken for a ride. “Realising our folly, all the producers on board of the guild held a meeting with app promoters and urged them to remove this paid rating system, as it was affecting collections. We asked them to take it down, but they declined, stating that it was part of their business model and advertising structure,” he said.



He clarified that producers have no objection to organic reviews, which they consider the personal opinions of individual reviewers. “What we wanted to stop were these unorganised and paid ratings on apps,” he said.



Sunkara further revealed that Megastar Chiranjeevi intervened in the matter and helped obtain a court order to legally stop such practices. “Now, our film Naari Naari Naduma Murari will also seek legal protection against fake ratings offered as part of paid packages. Other producers will follow suit, as this practice has crossed all limits,” he concluded.

