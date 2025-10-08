Bomb Hoax Targets Actor Nayanthara’s Chennai Home

Just five days after bomb threats were issued to the homes of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, actor Trisha, and Swarna Mallya, another similar hoax has targeted actor Nayanthara’s residence in Chennai.

A call claimed that a bomb had been planted in Nayanthara’s luxurious home located in Alwarpet’s Venus Colony. Acting swiftly, the Teynampet police, along with a bomb disposal and sniffer dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises. The search, however, confirmed the threat to be a false alarm.

Officials noted that Nayanthara’s residence is currently unoccupied, as the actor is abroad for a film shoot, with only security personnel stationed on-site.

Tamil Nadu has recently witnessed a spate of bomb hoaxes that have caused panic across the state. Over the past few months, false bomb alerts have been reported at schools, government buildings, and residences of high-profile figures, including the Chief Minister, the Opposition leader, and the Governor.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while investigations continue to trace the sources of these repeated hoax calls.