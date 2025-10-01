Bollywood's Mobile Mansions: Inside the Crores Spent on Vanity Vans

Lately, the vanity van indulgences of Bollywood stars have been a topic of discussion. On social media, video clips in which insiders talk about the crazy amounts spent on entourages and vans of leading stars have gone viral.



Bollywood stars use luxurious vanity vans as "status symbols". The opulent features and unique customizations of these vans are of fascinating.



Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van, a 14-wheeler imported from Dubai costing around Rs 2 crore, is designed for comfort but cannot travel long distances due to its size. Ranveer Singh owns multiple vanity vans, including one specifically for his chef, emphasizing his culinary preferences. Other stars like Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan also have lavish vans, with Anushka’s featuring a Scandinavian aesthetic and Varun’s equipped with gaming consoles and a king-size bed.



These vans, often costing crores, serve as mobile homes with amenities like showers, recliners, and high-end interiors, reflecting the stars' wealth and influence in the industry. Custom interiors, luxury recliners, and high-quality materials like Italian marble or specialized wood cost a bomb. The most lavish ones are basically luxury motorhomes with multi-room setups and expanding living spaces (using hydraulic slides)

