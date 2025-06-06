Bollywood’s Green Crusaders: Alia, Sophie & More Lead the Eco-Friendly Charge This World Environment Day

With climate change intensifying and urban green cover rapidly declining, tree plantation and sustainable living are more critical than ever. When influential figures like Jackie Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Choudry, and others publicly support these causes, it helps raise awareness and normalize eco-conscious behavior. Their actions inspire millions of fans to take small yet impactful steps, like planting a tree, reducing plastic use, or choosing sustainable products, that collectively contribute to a healthier planet. These celebrities are not just using their fame for entertainment but are actively engaging in initiatives that promote environmental sustainability. Their efforts serve as an inspiration for fans and the general public to take actionable steps towards a healthier planet.





Alia Bhatt: Advocating for Plastic-Free Living and Sustainable Fashion

Alia Bhatt has been a vocal advocate for environmental conservation. She initiated the ‘Coexist’ campaign, promoting harmony between humans and nature. Alia has actively campaigned against plastic pollution, urging fans to switch to sustainable alternatives. Additionally, she launched ‘Ed-a-Mamma’, a sustainable clothing line for children, emphasizing eco-friendly fashion choices .





Sophie Choudry: Promoting Tree Plantation and Environmental Awareness

Sophie Choudry has used her platform to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation. On World Environment Day, she highlighted the need to plant more trees, conserve water, and reduce plastic usage, encouraging her followers to adopt eco-friendly habits. She often reminds her audience that no matter where we go, we only have one planet, one home, and we must protect her.





Jackie Shroff: Championing Tree Plantation and Environmental Stewardship

Jackie Shroff has long been a passionate advocate for environmental conservation, often seen promoting the importance of tree plantation and nurturing nature. He initiated the ‘Ped Lagao Bhidu’ campaign in 2020, encouraging people to plant and care for trees, emphasizing that planting saplings is just the beginning and they must be nurtured like children. Known for his unique approach, Jackie Shroff often carries a potted plant or wears a spider plant necklace to events, symbolizing his commitment to the environment . He believes that plants are like family members and should be treated with the same care and respect. His advocacy extends to urging people to reduce plastic usage and maintain the quality of topsoil, highlighting the broader aspects of environmental preservation.





Bhumi Pednekar: Leading the ‘Climate Warrior’ Initiative

Bhumi Pednekar launched the ‘Climate Warrior’ campaign to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable living. She has actively participated in tree plantation drives and advocates for waste management and eco-friendly practices in daily life.





John Abraham: Advocating for Wildlife Conservation and Environmental Protection

John Abraham is known for his commitment to animal rights and environmental causes. He has been involved in various campaigns promoting wildlife conservation and has emphasized the importance of protecting natural habitats.