Yoodlee Films’ ‘Chote Nawab’ to hit the screens on Feb 23

Promising a roller-coaster ride filled with laughter and heartwarming moments, 'Chote Nawab,' the new movie from Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama, will hit the screens on February 23.





Directed by Kumud Chaudhary, the movie stars Akshay Oberoi, Plabita Borthakur, Svar Kamble, Shataf Figar, Ekavali Khanna, Rajshree Deshpande, Falaq Naaz, Sadiya Siddiqui, Lalit Tiwari, Sohaila Kapur, Ayush Tandon, and Neeraj Sood.





The trailer of 'Chote Nawab,' which has already been released, has already piqued the interest of a wide audience, creating a buzz of anticipation. Filled with fun and laughter, it offers a glimpse into the situational comedies that unfold when a family reunion goes awry, with unexpected incidents threatening even the pride of the Nawab family organising it.





“At its core, this narrative delves into the complexities of a dysfunctional family, reflecting the relevance of such dynamics in contemporary society. The plot transcends barriers of class, caste, and religion, exploring the inherent tension between tradition and change. While the story holds a universal essence, it retains an unexplored and layered quality,” says Kumud, who is making her debut as a feature film director through 'Chote Nawab'. Acclaimed for her contributions as a documentary maker and a National Film Award winner as the producer of the movie 'Ladoo,' she also scripted the powerfully evocative 'Dhoop,' featuring Om Puri, Revathy, Sanjay Suri, and Gul Panag.





“At Yoodlee, our commitment lies in promoting compelling cinema that explores significant and often overlooked subjects. Beyond providing entertainment, 'Chote Nawab’ tackles critical issues such as toxic masculinity and prompts reflection on the patriarchal dynamics within family units,” says Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP, Films & Events, Saregama India Ltd.





The film released today in cinemas across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Mumbai