Yami Gautam's Film Article 370 Faces Ban in Gulf Countries

Despite garnering praise from audiences and critics alike, Yami Gautam's latest film, 'Article 370', has hit a major roadblock as it encounters a ban in Gulf countries. This unexpected setback comes despite the film's success in both domestic and international markets. However, the reasons behind this ban remain undisclosed by the certification board, leaving many puzzled.





The prohibition in Gulf nations comes as a surprise, particularly given the region's vibrant tourism industry and the immense popularity of Indian cinema among its residents. This ban draws parallels to the fate of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter', which faced a similar fate in all Gulf countries except the UAE.





In 'Article 370', Yami Gautam essays the role of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, against the backdrop of the valley, delving into the revocation of Article 370 and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently mentioned the film during an address in Jammu, expressing eagerness for its release and recognizing its potential to provide accurate insights into the subject matter. Yami, in response, expressed gratitude on Instagram, expressing her commitment to surpass expectations in portraying this significant narrative.





Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.