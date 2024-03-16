Storytellers who keep the charm of old times alive with their stories

India is a land of Panchatantra, Mahabharata, Ramayana, and of fables like Padmavat and those of demons and fairies. In olden days these stories were passed on from generation to generation through nomads who would roam around telling these stories, and then the grandparents would pass them on to grandchildren. Enchanting people of all ages, stories have always captured the imagination. The modern day storytellers use the modern mediums to keep this art of storytelling alive and also bring those lively characters back to life. Here are some of the storytellers who will engross you with their stories on World Storytelling Day.



Sudhanshu Rai

India’s favourite storyteller gained popularity as ‘Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’ through his stories posted on various digital and podcast platforms before coming up with own weekly radio storytelling show, ‘Kahaniyaan, Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai Ke Saath’, on a popular FM channel. He is adored for his thrillers, detective stories, murder mysteries, where most of them have an old world charm. The characters often travel back and forth in time, and remind you about the times gone by. His journey as a storyteller is the perfect manifestation of how the age-old art is continuing to evolve with time, yet keeps the old vibeintact. Today, through his LIVE shows, he has been able to bind audience with theatre-like experience of listening to stories. This writer, storyteller, actor and filmmaker would soon be seen as the protagonist in an upcoming Bollywood film, which has been written by him.

Neelesh Misra

Neelesh Misra, an ex journalist turned storyteller brings back the charm of the 90s in his stories. His “Yaadon ka Idiot Box” programme on the radio was a roaring success. The stories won the hearts of many, and he quickly became known as India’s noted storytellers. He has worked as a writer and lyricist in several Bollywood films, having penned songs likeJaaduhainashahaiand Kya MujhePyaar Hai. Through his interesting stories he has teleported them to a world that seems to only exist in our memories.

Geeta Ramanujam

She is hailed as a storyteller par excellence and has a high place amongst the noted storytellers of the country. She is legitimately the oldest storyteller in the nation. She also founded The Academy of Storytelling, the premier school for aspiring storytellers. This way, she didn’t just start off as a solo storyteller but built many more around her. She firmly believes that listening well comes before everything else, hence her stories often contain recollections from common people, thereby creating a collection of some contemporary stories that can be revisited by future generations. Geeta Ramanujam established the Kathalaya Trust, where she is creating many more stories seeped in Indian tradition and culture.

Amar Vyas

He is the founder of Gaatha Story and has produced over 500 podcasts of audio stories in regional languages and keeping our history alive in these languages. He authored Amol Dixit Book Series, NRI: Now Returned to India (published in 2014). But in 2017 he started focusing on children’s stories. As the editor of Fairytales of India, he realised more children’s tales. This man who wears many hats also created Baalgatha, hosts MyKitaab Podcast and peer reviews magazines. At Gaatha Story he has simplified concepts for children and has podcasts on Why does an Eclipse Occur?, A Sadhu and the Scorpion – as part of Baalgatha Podcast and stories on Krishna, Satyabhama, and the Story of Narakasur in English as well as vernacular languages that listeners can easily understand.

Mahmood Farooqui

He won the Ustad Bismillah Khan YuvaPursakar in 2010 for his work done in the field of storytelling through Dastangoi. Dastangoi is the Persian art of storytelling and Mahmood is reinventing the tales from different cultures in this one. Mahmood Farooqui has worked relentlessly on reviving this art form since 2005. He has recounted tales of Alice in Wonderland, Through the Looking Glass, Rajasthani Folktales, and Saadat Hasan Manto's life and works, among other stories. His most recent book, Dastan e Karan Az Mahabharata, retells the tale of Karna from the Mahabharata using Urdu, Hindi, Persian, and Sanskrit literature. In addition, he wrote the book Besieged: Voices from Delhi 1857, a translation of the 1857 mutiny papers that provides a window into the daily life of common man caught up in the uprising.