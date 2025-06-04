World Environment Day: Meet The Bollywood Icons Who Are Actively Investing In Sustainable Choices For A Greener Planet

World Environment Day 2025 on June 5 is a call for collective action to tackle plastic pollution and to work towards the ideation and implementation of real-world solutions. It issues an invitation every year to individuals, organizations, industries, and governments, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices that drive systemic change. Meet celebrities from the entertainment industry who have heeded the call and are investing their time and resources in environmental health. They are showing by example that they believe in positive action and not in empty proclamations.





Darshan Yewalekar

Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar who has worked with stars like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat is also a successful entrepreneur. His dream Project D Barbershop now has two branches in Mumbai. In keeping with Darshan's passion for sustainability, D Barbershop boasts biodegradable towels as well as non-toxic and cruelty-free products. There is also a sharp focus on minimising plastic usage in this new-age grooming space. Setting a precedent in the grooming industry, Darshan is demonstrating that sustainability can be seamlessly incorporated into a brand via eco-friendly practices. Darshan also advocates for mindful grooming, educating his clientele about the benefits of cleaner, greener choices in personal care. These small, consistent changes could include eco-conscious brands as well as minimising water and energy wastage.





Alia Bhatt

Since her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has not only established herself as an accomplished, versatile, award-winning actor but also as an astute entrepreneur. Known also for repeating her outfits including her wedding saree when she received a National Award, Alia often speaks up for the environment and sustainable fashion. She has also founded an eco-friendly kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma. Named after her beloved pet Edward, the brand is known for clothing made from natural fabrics that are light on the skin, non-irritable and good for kids as well as the planet. Ed-a-Mamma has also expanded its range to include toys, accessories, sling bags and more.





Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the World Environment Day 2025 campaign by Ravin Group and a leading environmental NGO, Bhamla Foundation. Through this association, Devgn has underlined his commitment to working towards a greener tomorrow while highlighting the importance of individual responsibility in protecting the environment. He has also participated in various tree plantation drives including the one steered by the Green India Challenge. He also took part in the Mega Vriksha Campaign of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He is also demonstrating how important it is to work towards a healthy environment by planting saplings and expanding urban green cover.





Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon’s Hyphen is a skincare brand with a difference as it adheres to ethical practices and is committed to environmental responsibility. Hyphen’s range of products is 100% vegan and promises a zero-plastic footprint. Kriti launched Hyphen in 2023, as a brand focused on science-backed, eco-sensitive solutions. She has also co-founded The Tribe, a fitness and wellness brand with a holistic approach to well-being. Additionally, she is the brand ambassador of the sanitary napkin brand Pro-ease which actively promotes menstrual hygiene and awareness through initiatives like the #BadalKarDekho campaign and a Pro-hygiene Camp.





Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh

Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh co-founded Imagine Foods, a plant-based meat brand in 2020. This was their way to counter the adverse impact of factory farming on the environment. Genelia has also collaborated with Starbucks India to initiate a new plant-based meat menu in order to expand vegan options and increase the availability of plant-based food choices. For her contribution to the plant-based food space, Genelia was honoured at the MEWA India 2025 conclave. Genelia has been speaking passionately and consistently about the need to combine taste with sustainability so that consumers can savour cruelty-free foods while also reducing their environmental footprint.