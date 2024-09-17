Will Bobby Deol Play the Villain in Raghava Lawrence’s 25th Film?

Excitement is building in both Tollywood and Bollywood with the recent announcement of Raghava Lawrence's 25th film, accompanied by a striking poster declaring, “Big Action Adventure Begins.” Directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Koneru Satyanarayana, the project has already become the talk of the town, especially with whispers about Bollywood actor Bobby Deol possibly taking on the role of the antagonist.





Touted as a pan-Indian film, Adventure will cater to Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam audiences. According to sources, it’s becoming a trend for pan-Indian projects to cast well-known Hindi film stars, and Bobby Deol is reportedly being considered to play the villain—a pivotal role in this massive production.





The film will be titled Adventure and set in the 1980s, adding a nostalgic flair to the storyline.





Adventure will be shot primarily in the scenic regions of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with Gwalior's Chambal region being a key location for the film’s action-packed sequences.





This big-budget film is said to draw inspiration from classic adventure films, in the vein of Indiana Jones. Expect thrilling action, captivating landscapes, and a grand narrative.









National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the female lead, reportedly as a doctor. While she has expressed interest in the storyline, her participation is contingent on her existing commitments. Fans eagerly await confirmation of her role.





Produced under the banners of A Studios LLP, Neeladri Productions, and Hawwish Productions, Adventure is slated to begin filming in November 2024. With the possibility of Bobby Deol portraying a formidable villain and Raghava Lawrence leading this ambitious project, anticipation is sky-high.





Will Bobby Deol officially sign on to play the villain? Only time will tell, but the buzz surrounding Adventure is already palpable!