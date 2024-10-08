National Awards Date, Channel and Time of Telecast

Vigyan Bhavan will host the 70th National Film Awards on October 8, which will showcase the best features in Indian cinema. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, will give away the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to pop star Mithun Chakraborty and other awards. This year also has notable films such as Brahmastra and Ponniyin Selvan.





National Film Awards 2024: Important Winners





The award winners' list, released in August, is quite a wide spectrum of the very gifted. KGF Chapter 2 won the awards for Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction. Rishab Shetty won the award for Best Actor for his role in Kantara. On the other hand, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was nominated and won many categories including Best Male Play Back Singer Arijit Singh and Best Film AVGC.





A Malayalam feature film, Aattam, won the Best Feature Film award. Fouja film Haryanvi was declared the Best Debut Film. Ayena Mirror Remote Documentaries won the Best Non-Feature Film category and Murmurs of the Jungle won the Best Documentary.





Honoring the Best of Filmmaking





Sooraj Barjatya bested everyone else at the Best Director Award for Uunchai (Hindi). As for the acting category, Nithya Menen bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for





Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), then Manasi Parekh for





Kutch Express (Gujarati), then Rishab Shetty for Kantara (Kannada).





Naena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actor for Uunchai, with Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja. Lyrics by naushad sadar khan were also recognized as the best in Fouja.





Where We Can Watch





There is a news that the live telecast of the National Film Awards ceremony will be seen on, DD National with the red carpet being revealed at 3 PM and the main event starting at 4 PM. In case this event is not accessible via a TV, the same can be witnessed broadcast via the youtube channel of DD National.





The National Film Awards Jury





This years awards were announced by rahul rawail who was chairman of the Feature Films Jury, other members include Louis Abela who was Pain and Nila Madhab Panda Non-feature films in other categories. Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was also one of the committee members of the organizing body.