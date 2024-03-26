When Kangana Branded Urmila Soft Porn Star

Kangana Ranaut's foray into politics has sparked controversy yet again, this time over alleged derogatory comments made against her by a rival party spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate. The incident ignited a firestorm on social media, with netizens and leaders rallying behind the Manikarnika actress.





According to reports, Supriya Shrinate's Instagram post, seemingly shading Kangana Ranaut, drew sharp criticism from netizens, prompting Kangana to speak out against such demeaning remarks. Kangana emphasized the need for women to rise above prejudice and condemned the use of derogatory language, particularly insinuations related to prostitution, to denigrate women.





In response to the backlash, Supriya Shrinate clarified that her Instagram account is managed by multiple individuals and denied posting the controversial comment. She vowed to investigate the matter, asserting her commitment to uplifting fellow women and disavowing any intent to disparage Kangana or any other woman.





Despite the clarification, the incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some pointing out instances where Kangana herself has made controversial remarks about female colleagues in the past.





One such incident resurfaced from 2020, when Kangana Ranaut engaged in a heated exchange with actress Urmila Matondkar over the issue of drug abuse in Bollywood. Kangana's comments, labeling Urmila as a "soft porn actor," received criticism from netizens, who accused Kangana of hypocrisy given her vocal stance on women's empowerment.





The resurgence of past controversies has fueled discussions about Kangana's outspoken nature and the challenges of navigating political and social landscapes, where words can have far-reaching consequences.





As the debate rages on, Kangana Ranaut's call for women's empowerment serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting all individuals, regardless of their profession or personal views. Whether this incident will lead to greater reflection and dialogue on gender dynamics in politics and entertainment remains to be seen.