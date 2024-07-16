When Emraan Hashmi wanted to teach Mahesh Bhatt a lesson

Recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 4, Emraan Hashmi and eminent filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made some headlines. During rapid fire round Hashmi made some bold statements which were not taken lightly during that episode. According to him he did it as a teaching moment for Bhatt.

Speaking to Fever FM, Emraan Hashmi remembered what happened after his rapid-fire round in Koffee with Karan 4. He revealed that after his part ended there was a ten-minute discussion among the production team if they should broadcast what he said. Despite all the talk they decided to keep everything as it was.

When asked recently if immaturity played any role in your responses? Replies Hashmi: "No no nothing like that; it wasn’t serious – it was just fun! And I love everyone he mentioned. It wasn’t like tearing them down; I just wanted to teach Bhatt Saab a lesson. I mean he was being so cocky and arrogant; before doing this rapid fire he says there is no chance you stand here. Then I told him, See who’s talking?"

Emraan Hashmi was also asked if time had mellowed him. He confidently stated that even today he would give the same or even stronger versions of those answers than he did then. He noted that these interviews are now more controlled due to the possibility of negative feedback on social media, which results in safer responses. However, he added, But if you steer to that wild side of me, it will flow. It’s still there, you just have to awaken it and I will just go for the kill.

One of the most memorable moments from Hashmi’s episode was when he referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as plastic. In another interview with The Lallantop, Hashmi expressed his regret about the disrespectful comment by stating that social media makes such statements bigger deals than they really are. He said that this segment was supposed to be just fun and games and part of Karan Johar’s show.

This unguarded assessment provided by Emraan Hashmi reveals how unpredictable celebrity talk shows can be when one has to juggle between humor and respect. While his remarks were controversial they also showed how talk shows could be performances where boldness takes all stage light.