Watch Rahenge Sadaa Gardish Mein Taare to revisit a tragic love story

The Zee Theatre teleplay inspired by the life of Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt stars Arif Zakaria and Sonali Kulkarni.

Arif Zakaria and Sonali Kulkarni's acclaimed teleplay 'Rahenge Sadaa Gardish Mein Taare' explores the tumultuous relationship and stormy marriage of two imposing artists; filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt and singer Geeta Dutt. The nuanced narrative steeped in nostalgia also revisits the Hindi cinema of the 1950s and offers an insightful look at a rich, artistic era gone by. Directed by Saif Hyder Hasan, the teleplay also stars Rajesh Khera.

When: 14th October, 2023

Where: Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active