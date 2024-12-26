Wamiqa Gabbi: From Rising Star to National Crush with Baby John

Wamiqa Gabbi is carving her name in the entertainment industry and has earned the title of "national crush" as she gears up for her latest release, the action-thriller Baby John, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. But who is Wamiqa Gabbi, and what makes her such a captivating talent?





A Star in the Making

Wamiqa Gabbi has proven her versatility with performances across Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films, as well as web series. She began her acting journey as a child artist with a minor role in the Bollywood classic Jab We Met. Her rise to prominence came through Punjabi cinema, where she starred in hits like Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Ishq Brandy, and the popular Nikka Zaildar series.





With the release of Baby John, Gabbi is set to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema.





Family Roots and Education

Born into a Punjabi family in Chandigarh, Wamiqa Gabbi is the daughter of Govardhan Gabbi, a respected author who writes in Hindi and Punjabi under the pen name "Gabbi." She completed her schooling at St. Xavier's School, Chandigarh, and earned a degree in Arts from DAV College, Chandigarh. Growing up in a literary household fostered her creative pursuits, paving the way for her career in the entertainment world.





Early Career Highlights

Gabbi ventured into Tamil cinema with the romantic drama Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and delivered a stellar debut in Malayalam cinema with Godha, portraying a Punjabi wrestler. Her performance in Godha was widely praised, solidifying her reputation as a skilled actress.





In Hindi web series, Gabbi made her mark with performances in Grahan, Mai: A Mother's Rage, and Modern Love: Mumbai. Despite a few commercial setbacks, she made a strong comeback with her role as a lawyer in the Punjabi crime drama Kali Jotta.





Breakthrough Performances

A turning point in Gabbi’s career came with her role as a courtesan in the critically acclaimed period series Jubilee. She further impressed audiences with her portrayal of a spy’s wife in the espionage thriller Khufiya, a role that earned her the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actress.





About Baby John

The much-anticipated action thriller Baby John hit theaters on December 25. Directed by Kalees, the film features an ensemble cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.





A remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which drew inspiration from the 1990 Tamil classic Chatriyan and the Hollywood film Homefront (2013), Baby John tells the gripping story of a former police officer protecting his daughter from enemies tied to his past. Kalees brings a fresh perspective to this emotional, action-packed narrative.





With Baby John, Gabbi is set to captivate audiences once again, proving why she’s a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema. Fans of the genre can expect a thrilling ride with heartfelt moments, making this film one of the most awaited releases of the year.





A Star Ascending

Wamiqa Gabbi’s journey from a budding actress to a national sensation is a testament to her talent and perseverance. With her impeccable performances and growing popularity, the industry and her fans eagerly await what’s next for this rising star.