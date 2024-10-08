Young Female Writers Shaping India’s Entertainment and Breaking Boundaries

Navratri, the celebration of female strength, resilience, and creativity, offers the perfect opportunity to spotlight young Indian female writers who are making waves in the entertainment industry. These women are redefining success, not just by carving out a name for themselves in the creative world but also by embracing financial responsibilities within their families, transforming the very narrative of empowerment.





The Indian entertainment industry is undergoing a creative renaissance, driven by a wave of female writers crafting powerful, thought-provoking narratives. Their work not only highlights female perspectives but also breaks away from traditional storytelling norms. Recent Hindi OTT series and films, such as Laapata Ladies (written by Sneha Desai and India’s official entry for the Oscars), Dahaad and Made In Heaven (co-written by Reema Kagti), and Lipstick Under My Burkha (written by Alankrita Shrivastava), are examples of how women are at the forefront of this change. Women-led stories are experiencing an all-time high in India’s entertainment landscape, and Laapata Ladies, which is India’s official Oscar entry, is a testament to this fact. It highlights how narratives centred around women are not only resonating with audiences but also gaining international recognition, showcasing the power and impact of female-driven storytelling.









Lipstick Under My Burkha unapologetically delves into the lives of women navigating conservative societal norms while pursuing their desires. Similarly, Chhapaak, which tells the story of an acid attack survivor. Reema Kagti’s Dahaad and Made In Heaven focus on women grappling with modern challenges in India, offering nuanced portrayals of strong, complex characters. Sneha Desai, the writer behind Laapata Ladies, brings a fresh and dynamic perspective to the screen, crafting narratives that delve into the complexities of womanhood while weaving in humour and social commentary. These women-driven stories are reshaping how Indian audiences view female empowerment.





Beyond the big screen, audio platforms like Pocket FM have given a stage to emerging female writers such as Moni Singh, Monika Dhruv, and Siya Soni. These women have found massive success through their compelling audio series, proving that creativity knows no bounds. Their work on Pocket FM, spanning genres from romance to thrillers, has not only gained widespread popularity but has also allowed them to achieve financial independence.





These writers are becoming key contributors to their families and gaining recognition from their communities, setting an example for young girls across India who aspire to follow their footsteps.





For these female writers, success is not just professional; it extends into their personal lives as well. Writers like Moni Singh and Siya Soni have become significant financial contributors in their households, a notable achievement in Tier 2 cities and small towns where traditional gender roles often dictate women’s career paths. Their success challenges these norms, highlighting the importance of financial independence for women in today’s world.

Monika Dhruv, a married writer, explains how wonderfully she’s been balancing her family and career:





“Thanks to platforms like Pocket FM, I can work with flexibility, and that has been a game-changer. It allows me to manage my time between family and my career.” Monika’s story is emblematic of the flexibility and freedom that digital platforms provide to women who want to succeed professionally without sacrificing personal responsibilities.

The rise of these young female writers reflects a broader shift in how working women are perceived, especially in smaller towns and Tier 2 cities. Where traditional expectations once limited women’s professional ambitions, the achievements of our writers are proving that women can successfully pursue creative careers while contributing to their families. Their stories are reshaping societal perceptions, showing that it’s not only possible but essential for women to be independent.





By earning respect from their loved ones, extended relatives, and peers, these writers are also becoming role models for young girls and fans who follow their work. They are proving that independence, creativity, and success are not mutually exclusive but are instead integral to shaping the future of women in India.





As Navratri celebrates the power and resilience of women, these writers embody the spirit of the festival. Their journeys are a testament to how success is multifaceted—it's about breaking barriers, earning respect, and inspiring the next generation of female storytellers to dream big and pursue their passions.





As per Moni Singh’s remark: "Being a writer today is both liberating and challenging. Every word I put down feels like a piece of me, a reflection of my thoughts, struggles, and dreams. It’s a privilege to tell stories, but it also comes with the responsibility to stay true to myself and the voices I represent."

Monika Dhruv concurs: "Balancing life as a writer and as a woman can be tough. There are days when the weight of responsibilities feels overwhelming, but writing gives me strength. It’s my way of showing that we can be more than one thing, and it’s the challenges that shape our best stories."

Siya Soni says: "Writing is where I find my freedom. It’s empowering to shape narratives that inspire and connect with others. As a woman, I feel an added strength knowing that my stories reflect not just my experiences but the resilience of so many women like me."

As more young female writers step into the spotlight, they're not just transforming storytelling but also proving that success is multifaceted, defined not only by professional achievements but by the impact they have on society at large.