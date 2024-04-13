Vidya Balan about male stars not wanting to act with her

Vidya Balan needs no introduction. The actress has been doing absolutely well in her career and with the success streak she has, Vidya is the top most actress right now. She recently said that top male stars are not ready and are feeling uncomfortable to work with her though she has been doing better films than them.



Talking to media, Vidya said, "Back in the day? (rolls eyes) I don't think they'd be okay even today to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It's their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films, women-led films are far more exciting. Of course, people have been appreciative, but male stars are uncomfortable with women taking centre stage. I don't think they'd be okay with anyone stealing the thunder. But I never felt bad. I was like if they are threatened, what can I do? (laughs)."



Vidya is currently busy promoting her next film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. Directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the romantic drama is set to hit the silver screen on April 19.

