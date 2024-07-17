Vicky Kaushal opens up on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

With regards to what he had in store for Katrina’s birthday, Vicky Kaushal just thanked everyone for their warm wishes and shared that it was indeed a special day. He disclosed that due to his hectic promotion schedule he would hurry back home so as to spend some time with her. Pehli baat toh (Firstly,) thank you for mentioning her birthday. Yes, it’s a very special day, remarked Vicky. He went on, saying Bahut time se promotion chal rahi hai (Promotions have been going on for a long time) and she’s also been traveling, so we’ll just spend some quality time together.

Vicky Kaushal cleared up any doubts about whether they were having their first child. If there is any good news they would share them because those are joyous moments. But till then, there is no truth to that; there’s only speculation that is coming from the media, he said. For now though let us focus on his film Bad Newz.

On July 12th at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, the couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony which was held recently. Being clad in their traditional attires Vicky looked dapper in cream colored sherwani while Katrina looked stunning in red saree with a full sleeved blouse.

They mingled with other top celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. They also participated in the Baraat dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Videos of Vicky dancing with SRK and Ranbir Kapoor on Chaiyya Chaiyya went viral showcasing their lively participation.

Based on real life incidents, Bad Newz is a comedy presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk who find themselves caught up in an unbelievable situation. The trailer revealed a funny plot where Triptii’s character discovers that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers.As Vicky Kaushal continues to promote Bad Newz, fans eagerly anticipate both the film's release and any future announcements from the actor and his wife, Katrina Kaif.