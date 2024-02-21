Urvashi Rautela, Yo Yo Honey Singh Music Video Love Dose 2.0 Most Expensive?

Urvashi Rautela aka India's youngest superstar to be featured in Forbes Top 10 needs no introduction. With a staggering social media following of more than 70.3 million which is quite at par with PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela keeps climbing the ladder of success higher and higher. She's the highest-paid actress in the Indian entertainment industry for many years and with a staggering net worth of a whopping 550 crores. Urvashi Rautela's list of achievements simply never ends and one can keep talking. Some time back, she and her full family also officially became the first full family to be granted the Golden Visa by the UAE and well, all her loyal legion of fans have been super happy.

Urvashi Rautela is certainly the most sought-after actress in the Indian entertainment industry for movies across different languages as well as music videos, both in India as well as abroad. Talking about Indian music videos, we all know about the madness that happened when Yo Yo Honey Singh picked Urvashi Rautela to be the face of his blockbuster song 'Love Dose'. Well, guess what folks? A big collaboration between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela is happening once again and the announcement is done officially. Urvashi Rautela and Honey officially took to their social media handle to share a collaboration update for the 'Love Dose 2.0' and well, we simply can't keep calm. The song is all set to release on 15th March and well, till then, all we can do is play the waiting game. Check out the post below -

Well, this is truly a legendary collaboration in itself and given the fan following and massive stardom that Urvashi Rautela has achieved in recent years as a global icon, the song is set to send shockwaves all over the globe.

Honey Singh quotes : “Get ready for the ultimate thrill! Urvashi Rautela, my absolute favorite Amhara Di Queen, is bringing the second dose of international music single "Lovedose 2.0" to the world 🌍 ! The excitement is off the charts as we gear up for a wild celebration, and the global release date is no other than my birthday on the 15th of March. It's going to be a blast – are you ready to join the fun? 🎉’’

On the work front, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled 'JNU' where she's playing the role of a college politician along with a very special music video with 'Jalebi' fame Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.