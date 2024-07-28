Urvashi Rautela dons a de-glam look in Ghuspaithiya

Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Director Susi Ganeshan, were present at the trailer launch of "Ghuspaithiya,” directed by Susi Ganeshan. Through the trailer, we gather that the film discusses about an intruder who enters into the female protagonist's life through her mobile phone and what happens then forms the crux of the story.

Urvashi Rautela who had draped a pretty blue-coloured sari looked beautiful but the audiences will watch Urvashi in a never seen before look. Urvashi dons a de-glam look in Abha’s character in Ghuspaithiya. Confirming the same, she said, "Yes, many scenes in “Ghuspaithiya” have been canned with my de-glam look. This character as Abha is really very different to the earlier characters that I have done until now.”

Urvashi remained tight-lipped when asked to elaborate about her role, she said: "It’s all about trust vs technology.”

When asked if scammers will gain confidence through the film, Urvashi said cinema is the mirror for society. “To know how the scammers can be affected by the film, you will have to watch our film as our film has a conclusion to the content. Iss film mein saar hai, bahut achcha message bhi.”

Lastly, she said that she was very happy for being the first choice of Director Susi as Abha. She said, “Koi Bhi actor ho agar uski life mein Susi [Director] aa jaye toh uski zindigi sudhar jati hai. [With Susi stepping into the life of any actor, her/his life definitely changes for good] Susi has had a different perception with regards the character of Abha. And he envisioned me in this character, I am happy that he thought of me in this character. What more would an actor wish.”

Director Susi Ganeshan speaks about Urvashi

Urvashi was very upset during the initial shoot as she didn't want to even remove her lipstick and wanted to wear make up. But after the experience of shooting for a day, she was very happy and convinced with her experience of donning a de-glam look. She also felt this is one character that she has never attempted before."

The film is set to release on August 9, 2024.